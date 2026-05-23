Centre asks district collectors to regularly review Jal Jeevan Mission works, address gaps

The JJM 2.0 marks a transition from asset creation to sustained drinking water service delivery in rural India, he said.

The Centre has asked district collectors to regularly review the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works and address the gaps related to drinking water services, including regularity, adequacy, water quality, grievance redressal and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of schemes.

During a review meeting with deputy commissioners, district magistrates and district collectors from across the country, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) Secretary Ashok K K Meena said that the JJM and Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) have now reached a stage where the focus must move beyond infrastructure creation towards reliable service delivery, functionality, sustainability and community ownership.

The JJM 2.0 marks a transition from asset creation to sustained drinking water service delivery in rural India, he said during the meeting organised through video conferencing to deliberate on the implementation framework of the JJM 2.0 and the effective enforcement of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, in rural areas.