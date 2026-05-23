Centre asks district collectors to regularly review Jal Jeevan Mission works, address gaps

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The Centre has asked district collectors to regularly review the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works and address the gaps related to drinking water services, including regularity, adequacy, water quality, grievance redressal and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of schemes.
During a review meeting with deputy commissioners, district magistrates and district collectors from across the country, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS) Secretary Ashok K K Meena said that the JJM and Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) have now reached a stage where the focus must move beyond infrastructure creation towards reliable service delivery, functionality, sustainability and community ownership.
The JJM 2.0 marks a transition from asset creation to sustained drinking water service delivery in rural India, he said during the meeting organised through video conferencing to deliberate on the implementation framework of the JJM 2.0 and the effective enforcement of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, in rural areas.
“He underlined that the role of district administration and Public Health Engineering Departments (PHEDs) has become even more central under the renewed framework… Secretary, DDWS, highlighted the importance of a dedicated District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) dashboard for monitoring service delivery at the district level,” the statement said.
“Further, emphasising on sanitation and waste management as critical components of village hygiene, drinking water sustainability and overall public health, he advised the officials to ensure segregation, collection, processing and scientific disposal of waste in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. He also noted that implementation of the rules is being reviewed in an ongoing PIL before the Supreme Court,” the statement said.
According to the statement, referring to powers delegated under the Environment Protection Act, Meena urged district collectors to strengthen enforcement and promote decentralised waste management systems at the Gram Panchayat level.
Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasised the importance of district collectors in the implementation and monitoring of JJM and SBM (G).
During the meeting, Aishvarya Singh, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, SBM(G); Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water); and other senior officials of the DDWS were also present.
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