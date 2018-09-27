Centre approves pay hike for SPOs serving in J&K

Following the revision in the remuneration, SPOs with less than five years experience in the service will receive Rs 6,000 monthly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) Following the revision in the remuneration, SPOs with less than five years experience in the service will receive Rs 6,000 monthly. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday approved a hike in the honorarium for Special Police Officers (SPOs) serving in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move comes after the September 21 abduction and killing of three policemen, allegedly by Hizbul Mujahideen militants, triggered panic in the lower ranks of the police department, with at least six policemen resigning. On Tuesday, the state government had claimed the resignation of SPOs was “negligible” and restricted to certain areas of south Kashmir only.

Following the revision in the remuneration, SPOs with less than five years experience in the service will receive Rs 6,000 monthly; those with more than five years experience will get Rs 9,000 per month; and those with 15 years or more years of experience will be paid Rs 12,000 per month, sources said.

SPOs rank lowest in the J&K Police and are enrolled on contract in the service.

“The proposal of the state government regarding the enhancement of monthly remuneration of the SPOs of J&K has been considered by this Ministry,” a communication from the MHA, addressed to the state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, stated. The honorarium provided to the SPOs is part of the state’s security-related expenditure provided directly by the MHA.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said the proposal was moved to the MHA on Monday and was cleared “within a couple of days”.

Calling the move a “great achievement”, the DGP said that it will “go a long way in boosting the morale of the SPOs engaged with the J&K Police”. The new pay scales would be implementable with immediate effect, he said.

As per the existing scale, SPOs with one year of service were being paid Rs 5,000 per month, those between one and two years of experience Rs 5,500 per month and those who had served more than two years were being paid Rs 6,000 per month.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App