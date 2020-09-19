Centre approves new medical college in Godhra

The Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost for building the new medical college, while the rest 40 per cent has to be borne by the state government. (Representational image)

The Union Health Ministry has approved a new medical college in Godhra town of Gujarat, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said on Saturday.

“We have received a letter from the Union Health Ministry to start a new medical college in Godhra town of Panchmahal district. An amount of Rs 325 crore has also been approved in this regard,” Patel said in Gandhinagar.

He said the Centre will bear 60 per cent of the cost for building the new medical college, while the rest 40 per cent has to be borne by the state government. “For a medical college, we will initially need a minimum 300-bed hospital. So the district-level government hospital in Godhra will be upgraded,” he said, adding that the medical college in Godhra will start admitting students during the current academic year.

“This year, 100 more medical students will get an opportunity to enroll in MBBS programme in this new college,” Patel said. This addition in seats will take the total MBBS seats to 6,000 in 33 medical colleges in Gujarat.

He said 20 acres for a hostel near Godhra has been given to the health department. Patel said the state government’s proposal to begin two more medical colleges at Morbi and Khambhaliya is pending with the Union government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd