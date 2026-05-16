Amid NEET-UG paper leak row, Centre clears two joint secretaries, joint directors for NTA

With the CBI probing into the NEET-UG 2026 alleged paper leak and the government announcing that the test would be computer-based from next year onwards, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday cleared the appointment of two joint secretaries and two joint directors to the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch Indian Statistical Service officer, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, have been appointed as joint secretaries in the NTA for five years each or until further orders. This has been done by temporarily upgrading vacant Deputy Secretary/Director-level posts in the NTA to the level of joint secretary.