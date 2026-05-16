Amid NEET-UG paper leak row, Centre clears two joint secretaries, joint directors for NTA

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With the CBI probing into the NEET-UG 2026 alleged paper leak and the government announcing that the test would be computer-based from next year onwards, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday cleared the appointment of two joint secretaries and two joint directors to the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.
Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch Indian Statistical Service officer, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch IRS (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, have been appointed as joint secretaries in the NTA for five years each or until further orders. This has been done by temporarily upgrading vacant Deputy Secretary/Director-level posts in the NTA to the level of joint secretary.
Akash Jain, a 2013-batch IRS (Income Tax) officer, and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya, a 2013-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, have been appointed as joint directors in the NTA.
On Friday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admitted there was need for further reforms within the NTA. “We have received several suggestions for reforms. Reforms are a continuous process… That the NTA becomes zero-error, this is our responsibility, and we will do it… Certainly, there is a need for further reforms in the NTA. We have taken this seriously. We have fixed the loopholes that were found in 2024. Despite that, this unfortunate incident has happened,” he had said.
Over 22 lakh candidates had taken the NEET-UG exam on May 3 which was cancelled earlier this week over paper leak allegations, with the retest now scheduled on June 21.
A high-level committee of experts formed in 2024 following the NEET-UG paper leak which had recommended restructuring of the NTA, with 10 verticals headed by directors and two additional director generals.
According to a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha in March last year, 16 new posts were created in the NTA “for strengthening” the agency — eight each at the director and joint director levels but only three joint directors had joined. A total of 43 personnel work on contract at the NTA, it said.
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