Centre appoints consultancy for Mussoorie tunnel construction

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday approved the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for development of a 2.74 km two-lane tunnel in Mussoorie.

According to Uttarakhand government officials, the tunnel project — to be known as MUssoorie bypass — will help reduce traffic in the main town area.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “For easier and congestion free connectivity to Mussoorie town, Mall Road and LBSSNA (IAS Academy), Project Management Consultancy has been awarded for 2.74 km long Mussoorie tunnel which is being with a budget of 700 Cr on NH 707A.” Expressing gratitude to the Gadkari for approving the appointment of a PMC for the proposed tunnel, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said the project will boost tourism growth and smoothen rescue operations in crisis situations.

Rawat had made a request to Gadkari in this regard at a meeting on Monday.

According to a senior official of the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD), the PMC will study the area, draft a DPR and carry out the process for obtaining environment and other required clearances and that may take up to one year.