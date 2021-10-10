Centre appoints CJs to eight HCs; transfers five others

The Centre on Saturday appointed Chief Justices (CJ) to eight High Courts and approved the transfer of five other Chief Justices.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of the five Chief Justices on September 16.

Justice Akil Kureshi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court after transfer from the Tripura High Court where he is currently the CJ. Justice Indrajit Mahanty, who was the CJ of Rajasthan HC has been appointed CJ of Tripura High Court.

Justice Mohammad Rafiq will be the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC. He is currently serving as the CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC.

Justice Biswanath Somadder, who is now the CJ of Meghalaya HC, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Sikkim HC while Justice AK Goswami, who is the CJ of Andhra Pradesh HC, has been appointed CJ of Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Centre has also appointed Justices Rajesh Bindal as CJ of Allahabad HC, Ranjit V More as CJ of has Meghalaya HC, Satish Chandra Sharma as CJ of Telangana High Court. Prakash Srivastava has been appointed CJ of Calcutta High Court, R V Malimath as CJ of Madhya Pradesh HC, Ritu Raj Awasthi as CJ of Karnataka High Court, Aravind Kumar as CJ of Gujarat HC, and Prashant Kumar Mishra as CJ of Andhra Pradesh HC.