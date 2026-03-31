Centre appoints Chanchal Kumar as Information and Broadcasting Secretary

A key official involved in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026 has been moved out of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (Express Photo)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre appointed Chanchal Kumar, a 1992-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, as the new Information and Broadcasting Secretary. The incumbent, Sanjay Jaju, was shifted as Secretary at the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday.

Currently, Kumar is posted as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. This development comes as the Government has constituted seven empowered groups of secretaries to prepare a response to deal with emerging situations and the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Several IAS officers from the 1995 batch who were empanelled as secretaries last month, have now been posted across several ministries. Among them is Rohit Kansal, a 1995 AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories)-cadre officer who has been appointed the rural development secretary following the superannuation of the incumbent, Shailesh Kumar Singh, on Tuesday.