Centre appoints nine additional judges to Bombay High Court

Nearly five months after the Supreme Court collegium recommended their elevation, the central government has cleared the appointment of nine of the 10 lawyers as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

In a notification, the government appointed lawyers Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes S A, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Saleh Doctor as additional judges on Saturday.

The tenth recommendation, yet to be cleared by the government, is that of senior advocate Somasekar Sundaresan, an expert in securities and regulatory law. Sundaresan set up an independent practice after his stint as a partner heading the securities law and private equity practice at the law firm JSA.

Also read | Govt still to clear 26 as judges, Bombay High Court down to nearly half its strength

“As per the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates are appointed as Additional Judges of Bombay High Court. My best wishes to all of them!” Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

As of 1 July, according to the Department of Justice under the law ministry, the Bombay High Court has 55 judges against a sanctioned strength of 96 judges. At least five judges are expected to retire this year.

The high court collegium headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta has already sent two lists that are yet to be placed before the Supreme Court collegium.

In December last year, the high court collegium proposed the elevation of 10 lawyers for appointment as judges of the court.

The Indian Express earlier reported that while this list was yet to be placed before the Supreme Court collegium, at least one lawyer had withdrawn his consent for appointment. In April, the high court was learnt to have sent a list of seven district judges to be considered for appointment as judges of the court. That list too is yet to be placed before the Supreme Court collegium.