Centre appoints Acting Chief Justices for High Courts

The Centre Monday appointed Acting Chief Justices for the High Courts of Bombay, Uttarakhand, Orissa and Madras.

Justice Rajeev Sharma, the seniormost puisne judge of Uttarakhand High Court (HC), has been appointed as Acting CJ of Uttarakhand HC, after the elevation of Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court. Justice Indrajit Mahanty, the seniormost puisne Judge of Orissa HC, has been appointed Acting CJ of Orissa HC, consequent to the elevation of Justice Vineet Saran to the SC. And Justice H G Ramesh, the seniormost puisne judge of Madras HC, has been appointed Acting CJ of Madras HC, consequent to the elevation of Justice Indira Banerjee to the SC. The government also appointed Justice Naresh Harischandra Patil, the seniormost puisne judge of Bombay HC, as Acting CJ of Bombay HC.

