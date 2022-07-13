scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Centre announces free Covid booster doses for all adults for next 75 days

Covid booster: “India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” news agency ANI quoted Anurag Thakur as saying.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 5:07:14 pm
The Union Minister's remarks come as India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 crore. (File photo)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the citizens above 18 years of age will be given free Covid-19 booster doses from July 15 till the next 75 days.

“India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” news agency ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

Also read |Health ministry reduces gap between second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 6 months

The free Covid booster doses will be available at all government centres, he added.

The Union Minister’s remarks come as India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, in a release, said the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Also read |‘India’s first mRNA Covid vaccine is a gamechanger, can be stored in medical refrigerator’

The ministry said the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021, adding the new phase of universalization of vaccination commenced from June 21.

The ministry further said the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement