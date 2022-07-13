Centre announces free Covid booster doses for all adults for next 75 days

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the citizens above 18 years of age will be given free Covid-19 booster doses from July 15 till the next 75 days.

“India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost,” news agency ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

Also read | Health ministry reduces gap between second and booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 6 months

The free Covid booster doses will be available at all government centres, he added.

The Union Minister’s remarks come as India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.12 crore.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, in a release, said the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The ministry said the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021, adding the new phase of universalization of vaccination commenced from June 21.

The ministry further said the vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.