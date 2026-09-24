Centre amends emission reduction targets for refineries and textile units

The Centre has amended a notification setting legally binding greenhouse-gas (GHG) emission-intensity reduction targets for petroleum refineries and the textile sector. The amendment revises the baseline emission figures for at least seven refineries and leaves the targets for 2025–26 blank, ostensibly due to end of the compliance period.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has introduced GHG emission intensity targets, or GEI targets, for various sectors to bring them under the purview of the country’s domestic carbon market, as part of the Carbon Credits Trading Scheme (CCTS).

The targets for petroleum refineries and the textile sector were notified in January. However, the ministry amended the notification concerning these two sectors on September 22, with modifications in the baseline emission intensities—reference level against which future performance is measured—of refineries of Indian Oil across Digboi, Gujarat, Guwahati, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, and Paradeep, and corresponding changes in the emission intensity reduction targets, a comparison of the January and September notifications shows.