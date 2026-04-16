Centre allows Shikhar Dhawan, Baba Bageshwar foundations to receive foreign funding

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The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) for the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable arm of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, enabling it to receive foreign funding for its initiatives.
This development comes amid a money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which last year attached immovable property worth Rs 4.5 crore belonging to Shikhar Dhawan, linked to the banned online betting platform 1xBet.
The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, focused on social welfare programs, has now been added to the list of entities cleared by MHA to accept overseas contributions. FCRA registration is granted to organisations with verifiable cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social objectives after scrutiny by the Intelligence Bureau on the applicants’ credentials.
Earlier this month, MHA also granted FCRA for Baba Bageshwar Dham, the religious organisation led by Madhya Pradesh godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
Till April 15, 38 NGOs have received such approvals this year, according to officials.
An MHA official said that 444 organisations were granted FCRA registration last year, reflecting a steady processing of applications despite heightened regulatory oversight
NGOs that want to receive foreign funds must apply online in the prescribed format, along with the required documentation. FCRA registrations are granted to individuals or associations that have definite cultural, economic, educational, religious, and social programmes.
Following an NGO’s application, MHA, through the Intelligence Bureau, conducts inquiries into the applicant’s antecedents and processes the application accordingly.
Last month, the Centre introduced the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha amid protests by Opposition members. The Bill proposes the creation of a “designated authority” to seize and manage the assets of non-profits that lose their licence.
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