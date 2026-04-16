Centre allows Shikhar Dhawan, Baba Bageshwar foundations to receive foreign funding

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) for the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable arm of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, enabling it to receive foreign funding for its initiatives.

This development comes amid a money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which last year attached immovable property worth Rs 4.5 crore belonging to Shikhar Dhawan, linked to the banned online betting platform 1xBet.

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, focused on social welfare programs, has now been added to the list of entities cleared by MHA to accept overseas contributions. FCRA registration is granted to organisations with verifiable cultural, economic, educational, religious, or social objectives after scrutiny by the Intelligence Bureau on the applicants’ credentials.