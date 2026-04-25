Centre allows American India Foundation to receive foreign funding

Earlier this month, MHA also granted FCRA for Baba Bageshwar Dham, the religious organisation led by Madhya Pradesh godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable arm of former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Sri Palmozhi Amman Sri Nallur Mathar Sri Varadharaja Perumal Trust.

In a move that will enable it to receive foreign funding for its initiatives, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted registration to the American India Foundation (AIF) Trust under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

According to the website, following the devastating earthquake in Bhuj, Gujarat, in 2001, a small group of individuals in the United States was galvanized not only by the deep desire to contribute their time, energy, and resources for disaster relief, but also were motivated to sustain the impact they generated, scale it, and expand it to more underserved communities across India.

Bolstered by then-President Bill Clinton and then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, they also saw a unique opportunity to create a trusted bridge of civic engagement between these two largest democracies. The non-profit organisation is built on the three pillars of values: philanthropy, community, and purpose. It has evolved into a juggernaut of social impact, positively affecting over 21 million people since its inception.