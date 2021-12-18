Govt to focus on air sheds instead of cities to reduce air pollution, says Environment Minister

Moving away from the Centre’s earlier stance of focusing on over 100 cities under its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that since different cities have different factors contributing towards air pollution, the government will now be looking at reducing pollution across air sheds to achieve sustained results.

For years, air pollutions experts have asked the government to focus on reduction of air pollution across an air shed instead of taking up cities and towns individually.

Yadav on Friday, while chairing the first meeting of the National Apex Committee under the National clean Air Programme, said that the number of cities showing better air quality went up to 96 in 2020 from 86 in 2019.

NCAP was launched in 2019 and is being implemented in 132 cities which have not maintained the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS) consecutively for five years. Of the 132, 124 are 34 million-plus cities. There are 8 other million-plus cities which are covered under the programme for receiving performance-based grants. NCAP focuses on preparation and implementation of the national level action plan, state level action plans and city level action plans of the targeted 132 cites.

Yadav said that the Centre has so far released Rs 375.44 crore between 2019-20 and 2020-21 for taking up activities for improving the air quality in non-attainment cities and Rs 290 crore have been allocated to 82 cities for 2021-22.

NCAP has a Rs 700 crore allocation for 2021-2026. Further, the 15th Finance Commission has provided a special grant of Rs 4,400 crore to 42 million-plus cities/urban agglomerations for 2020-21. Rs 12,139 crore has also been allocated for improvement in air quality of the 42 cities for 2021-2022 to 2025-26.