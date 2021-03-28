Centre agrees to reschedule wheat procurement in Punjab

The government is estimating procurement of 130 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat from Punjab in RMS 2021-22 — marginally higher than the 127.14 LMT procured in RMS 2020-21.

Due to “late maturity of the crop” and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Saturday approved the Punjab government’s request to reschedule the wheat procurement period.

According to a statement from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the procurement for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, originally slated between April 1 and May 25, is now scheduled to last between April 10 and May 31.

“The request made by Government of Punjab for rescheduling wheat procurement period during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, due to late maturity of crop & surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, has been considered and the request of the State Government was approved by Government of India for rescheduling…” it stated.

The government is estimating procurement of 130 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat from Punjab in RMS 2021-22 — marginally higher than the 127.14 LMT procured in RMS 2020-21.

Across the country, the government expects to procure 427.36 LMT wheat in RMS 2021-22 — 9.56 per cent more than the 389.93 LMT procured in RMS 2020-21.