Centre agrees to pay 40 men detained during Operation Blue Star

An Amritsar court last year had directed the Punjab government and Union government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation per head to 40 Sikhs who were allegedly detained and kept in illegal custody at temporary prison after their arrest from Golden Temple complex. (Representational Image) An Amritsar court last year had directed the Punjab government and Union government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation per head to 40 Sikhs who were allegedly detained and kept in illegal custody at temporary prison after their arrest from Golden Temple complex. (Representational Image)

The Centre has sanctioned the amount to compensate the 40 men who were detained after the Army operation at Golden Temple in 1984. The move has come after continuous pressure from ruling Congress and Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal asking for compensation of victims and withdrawal of CBI appeal in the lower court.

Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain on Monday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2.16 crore for the purpose. The appeal against the lower Court has been withdrawn by Centre.

Explained: Why a damages claim for detentions 34 years ago is roiling Punjab today

An Amritsar court last year had directed the Punjab government and Union government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation per head to 40 Sikhs who were allegedly detained and kept in illegal custody at a temporary prison after their arrest from Golden Temple complex. The court order had directed that there was no evidence that these 40 men had opened fire at the Army during its operation.

On June 2 this year, the CBI had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court to challenge the Amritsar court’s directive. Courting its inability to produce charges against each individual in writing, the CBI had argued that the district judge “could not appreciate the highly tense and surcharged situation under which such operation was being conducted”. It also argued that the lower court “has not considered the Article 15, 19, 21, 22 of the Constitution of India that in the greater interest of the country and for security and integrity of India, restrictions imposed regarding the fundamental rights of the individuals…”.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had said that if the Centre fails to contribute in the compensation amount, the Punjab government will bear the entire cost of Rs 4.5 crore on its own. The Punjab government has already paid its share to 38 victims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App