Amit Shah will speak on Delhi protest crackdown, but Centre has a condition

The Opposition has been consistently demanding a discussion on the alleged excesses against student protesters and on the theft of donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Written by: Jatin Anand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 03:29 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the Opposition’s offensive over alleged excesses against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament to protest paper leaks, the government said on Monday. The announcement by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju came as the impasse in Parliament continued into the last week of the Monsoon Session.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss the action by security personnel against student protesters during the march to Parliament to demand the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan has since resigned.

Following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Rijiju said, “The offer made by the government is very clear: the government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion about the student movement. While the…discussion (is on) and the reply is being made, they should not create any disturbances to distract the House or to prevent the statement of the Honourable Home Minister. They must listen to the reply… we must have a threadbare discussion.”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi targets Amit Shah over police action on students, government hits back

After Rijiju’s announcement, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, appealed to the Opposition benches to let the House function.

Rahul Gandhi Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav protest in Parliament Monday. (ANI Photo)

Logjam blocks key legislation

Only four days remain in the ongoing Monsoon Session, and the fate of key legislation on women’s reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the ongoing logjam in Parliament.

None of the Bills were in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for Monday.

The government has been reaching out to Opposition parties, such as the DMK, for support in passing the women’s quota and delimitation Bills. The other contentious legislation is the FCRA Amendment Bill.

Also Read | Why government has tightened FCRA rules, and put religious conversion in focus

The Constitution Amendment Bill proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and is linked to a delimitation exercise. It failed to clear Parliament in April after the Centre could not secure a two-thirds majority.

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The FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is to come up for discussion.

Opposition’s longstanding demand

The Opposition has been consistently demanding a discussion on the alleged excesses against student protesters and on the theft of donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the state, the Gandhi siblings targeted the Centre on the issue. In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said students questioning the government peacefully about their future were attacked using pellet guns and teargas shells. “The Modi government responds to questions in this manner. And the Home Minister? Twenty days have passed, but the Home Minister has not come to Parliament to respond to this issue. They have rejected the Opposition’s every proposal to discuss this. Their silence is not an oversight; it is an approval of violence… We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. This fight won’t stop till they are held accountable,” Gandhi said.

Also Read | Why Samajwadi Party is cautious as it targets BJP over Ram Temple ‘theft’

Gandhi’s sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deadlock in Parliament would continue till the Home Minister speaks about the issue. “I think the deadlock in Parliament will continue till the Union Home Minister gives a statement,” she told reporters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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