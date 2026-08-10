Amit Shah will speak on Delhi protest crackdown, but Centre has a condition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to respond to the Opposition’s offensive over alleged excesses against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament to protest paper leaks, the government said on Monday. The announcement by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju came as the impasse in Parliament continued into the last week of the Monsoon Session.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss the action by security personnel against student protesters during the march to Parliament to demand the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan has since resigned.

#MonsoonSession | “Government ready to have discussion on student movement and activities related to that”: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reported by @neetas11 LIVE updates: https://t.co/tcPM9izg7u pic.twitter.com/irkBr5u6sL — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 10, 2026

Following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, Rijiju said, “The offer made by the government is very clear: the government is ready to have a full and detailed discussion about the student movement. While the…discussion (is on) and the reply is being made, they should not create any disturbances to distract the House or to prevent the statement of the Honourable Home Minister. They must listen to the reply… we must have a threadbare discussion.”

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After Rijiju’s announcement, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, appealed to the Opposition benches to let the House function.

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav protest in Parliament Monday. (ANI Photo) Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav protest in Parliament Monday. (ANI Photo)

Logjam blocks key legislation

Only four days remain in the ongoing Monsoon Session, and the fate of key legislation on women’s reservation, delimitation and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) remains uncertain amid the ongoing logjam in Parliament.

None of the Bills were in the Lok Sabha’s list of business for Monday.

The government has been reaching out to Opposition parties, such as the DMK, for support in passing the women’s quota and delimitation Bills. The other contentious legislation is the FCRA Amendment Bill.

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The Constitution Amendment Bill proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and is linked to a delimitation exercise. It failed to clear Parliament in April after the Centre could not secure a two-thirds majority.

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The FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is to come up for discussion.

Opposition’s longstanding demand

The Opposition has been consistently demanding a discussion on the alleged excesses against student protesters and on the theft of donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the state, the Gandhi siblings targeted the Centre on the issue. In a post on X, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said students questioning the government peacefully about their future were attacked using pellet guns and teargas shells. “The Modi government responds to questions in this manner. And the Home Minister? Twenty days have passed, but the Home Minister has not come to Parliament to respond to this issue. They have rejected the Opposition’s every proposal to discuss this. Their silence is not an oversight; it is an approval of violence… We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. This fight won’t stop till they are held accountable,” Gandhi said.

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Gandhi’s sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the deadlock in Parliament would continue till the Home Minister speaks about the issue. “I think the deadlock in Parliament will continue till the Union Home Minister gives a statement,” she told reporters.