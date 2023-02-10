Centre asks agencies to pull up contractors who fail to maintain national highways

With its marquee road projects in Delhi nearing completion and slowly opening up for the public in phases, the government has turned its attention to the maintenance of the highways.

Days after creating a dedicated cell to oversee the maintenance of highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up the issue of potholes, cleaning of roadside drains and removal of waste material from the highways.

In a letter to states and its regional offices of implementing agencies, the ministry led by Nitin Gadkari has said that penal action must be ensured if contractors fail to maintain the assets.

They are now to send a regular weekly report to the ministry on the action taken on this.

“At times, encroachment of right of way, potholes, blockage of roadside drains, dumping of waste material etc. can be observed on the stretches of national highways. This results not only in deteriorated quality and compromised level of service but are also road safety hazards to the road users,” the ministry has said.

The various provisions to ensure that highways are encroachment-free, devoid of potholes or that the furniture is not vandalised, etc exist in the contracts.

Clause 8.5 of the Engineering Procurement and Construction agreement lays down that during the construction period, the contractor is required to ensure that no encroachment takes place and that the contractor must report to the authority and remove the encroachment at its own cost in case of any encroachment of project site.

Similarly, clause 14 of the agreement specifies the maintenance obligations wherein the contractor is required to promptly repair the potholes, cracks, joints, embankments, structures, and roadside furniture, to report on unauthorised use and encroachment of project highway, remove the waste material, rubbish and other debris to keep project highway in a clean, tidy and orderly condition, etc.

Realising that the provisions may not be followed to the tee on the ground, the ministry has now placed its implementing agencies under the scanner, so as to make the contractors accountable.