scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Centre accords ST status to Himachal’s Hattee community

Chhattisgarh's Brijia and Tamil Nadu's Narikuravar communities also make it to list of notified Scheduled Tribes

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi alongwith Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a Constitution amendment Bill that seeks to grant tribal status to the Hattee community living in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district in the hill state.

Announcing this in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, “The Union Cabinet approved a proposal to add the Hattee community in the Trans-Giri area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur to the list of notified Scheduled Tribes.”

Election Watch |Hattis get tribal status, could impact results in 9 Himachal seats

Munda said the move will benefit around 1.60-lakh people of the community, adding that “a proposal to add the Brijia community in Chhattisgarh to the ST list has also been approved”. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to add Narikuravar, one of the most deprived and vulnerable communities living in the hills of Tamil Nadu, to the ST list, Munda said.

The Hattees are a close-knit community that take their name from their traditional occupation of selling home-grown crops, vegetables, meat, and wool at small-town markets known as ‘haats’. Their native area straddles the Himachal-Uttarakhand border, and the Hattees have been demanding ST status since 1967, when the same was accorded to people living in Jaunsar Bawar area in Uttarakhand, which shares a border with Sirmaur district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

In March, the Jai Ram Thakur government had sent a detailed proposal to the Centre, seeking the inclusion of the Hattees in the ST list of Himachal Pradesh.

Some changes/inclusions will also be made in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Chhattisgarh, as per the proposals okayed in the Cabinet meet on Wednesday. For instances, Bhuinya, Bhuiyan and Bhuyan have been added as synonyms of Bharia Bhumia; while Dhanuhar and Dhanuwar have been added as synonyms of Dhanwar in the list, to extend the benefits to various phonetic usages of the same term, the minister added.

The move will enable members of the communities newly listed in the revised list of Scheduled Tribes to derive benefits meant for STs under the existing schemes of the government. Some of the major benefits include post-matric scholarship, overseas scholarship and the national fellowship, besides education, concessional loans from the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation, and hostels for students. In addition, they will also be entitled to benefits of reservation in services and admission to educational institutions as per the government policy.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 07:21:09 pm
Next Story

Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement