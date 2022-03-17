Centre: 16 Chinese nationals given Indian citizenship in 15 years

In the past 15 years, India has granted citizenship to 16 Chinese nationals, the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai provided this data in a written reply to a question seeking “details of asylum and citizenship requests from communities from China including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Mongolians and other democratic dissidents since 2019”.

“As per data available in the online citizenship module, 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship. Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007. Only nationality wise data is maintained. Community wise data is not maintained,” Rai said.

“…All foreign nationals (including asylum seekers) are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955. Data on requests for asylum is not centrally maintained,” he said.