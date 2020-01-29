Central zonal meet discusses forest, banking issues in Maoist-hit villages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MP CM Kamal Nath at the Central Zonal Council in Raipur on Tuesday. (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MP CM Kamal Nath at the Central Zonal Council in Raipur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said issues related to pending forest clearances and banking in the vicinity of villages, particularly in Maoist-hit areas, will be resolved. He was speaking at the Central Zonal Council meeting in Raipur, attended by CMs of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“The Home Minister exhorted the members to resolve the issues relating to forest clearance and provide brick-and-mortar banking facilities within 5-km radius in each village, particularly in Naxal areas,” a PIB release said.

In the meeting, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel requested that the state be grouped differently in the council. The state is currently grouped with Uttarakhand and UP, and Baghel demanded that the state be grouped with Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra, as they have similar problems.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat sought financial assistance from the Centre for development of char dhams, organising Kumbh Mela and modernisation of police forces, the release said. MP CM Kamal Nath discussed the peculiar nature of his state having the largest tribal area and requested that it not be compared with other states, the release said.— ENS & PTI

