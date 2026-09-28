At 70%, India’s water reserves at 10-year low

Live water storage in 178 key reservoirs across India drops to 70% ahead of monsoon end, trailing 10-year average as per CWC data (Pixabay/ Representational)

Even as the southwest monsoon season for this year is set to come to an end on September 30, water storage in 178 reservoirs across the country stands at 70% of the total capacity, according to a live reservoir storage report compiled by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

This is below the decadal average (10-year average stock during this period every year) of 76.62%. The 2026 stocks are also below that of 2025 stocks for the same period (79%).

The findings of the report, dated September 24, coincide with drought declarations in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

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The CWC report has particularly painted a grim picture of water storage in 92 reservoirs located in the south, east and northern India regions. South India (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) has the lowest water reserves this year, with 50% water (27.926 billion cubic metre) against 87.25% last year. The region has received 23% below normal rainfall, as on September 28, per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.