Central Vista: Supreme Court refuses to take up plea for halt in construction

The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a plea against the Delhi High Court’s adjournment of a PIL seeking a halt to the construction of certain stretches of the Central Vista amid the pandemic. It told the petitioners to request the High Court to urgently list the matter.

The court said it is not inclined to go into merit of the case since the matter is pending before the HC. The bench asked petitioners’ counsel to request the HC to take up the matter as early as possible.

The HC, in a hearing on May 4, had said it needed to go through the top court order granting clearance to the project before hearing it in detail. It had posted the matter for May 17.