Central vista: Proposed LS chamber to be 3 times present size

The CPWD, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, has stated that the Lok Sabha chamber in the proposed Parliament building will be “almost three times the size of present chamber”, while the “new Rajya Sabha Chamber will be four times” the current one.

The affidavit came in response to petitions challenging the government’s plan to redesign the Central Vista comprising the Central Secretariat and other government buildings.

The current strength of Lok Sabha, the CPWD pointed out, has remained at 545 as per the delimitation carried out on the basis of 1971 Census. “It is likely to increase substantially after 2026 as the freeze on the total number of seats is only till 2026, it said.

To cope with this, the new Lok Sabha Chamber, the affidavit said, will be able to accommodate 876 members and 1224 members during joint sessions, while the new Rajya Sabha chamber will be able to accommodate 400 members.

The proposed Parliament building has been designed in consultation with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, security agencies, Speakers and committees, and will not only help address the space requirements, but “will also facilitate to keep and maintain the existing iconic building intact as a symbol of vibrant democracy”. It “will be a showcase to the rest of the world…,” the affidavit said.

On the need for the new Central Vista, it said work on the present Parliament building was started in 1921 and completed in 1927 and “it is almost 100 years old and a Heritage Grade-I building”.

“Over the years, the Parliamentary activities and the number of people working therein and visitors have increased manifold. Therefore it is showing signs of distress due to over utilisation and is not able to meet the current requirements in terms of space, amenities and technology,” the affidavit said. It said the Central Secretariat is currently spread over 17 buildings and there are 39 ministries located in the Central Vista in various buildings.

The different locations of the government offices “result in difficulty in inter-departmental coordination, inefficiency, linger travel time causing traffic congestion and pollution”.

