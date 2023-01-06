Central Vista Project: Size, estimated cost of MPs’ complex reduced

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Thursday modified the size and estimated cost of the proposed office complex for MPs to be built near Parliament, reducing the cost by Rs 225 crore and the total plinth area by 20,000 square metres.

The CPWD floated a modified pre-qualification bid for the ‘MP Chambers’ project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,210 crore and total plinth area of 98,000 sqm. In November 2022, the government construction agency had first invited pre-qualification bids for the project with an estimated cost of Rs.1,435 crore and total plinth area of 1,18,000 sqm. Now, the buildings in the complex are proposed to be eight storeys, while earlier the proposal was for 10-storied structures. A CPWD official said the design of the project had been changed.

In Thursday’s call for bids, for which the last date is January 27, the CPWD also revised downwards the financial criteria for potential bidders. The eligibility criteria were revised from an annual turnover of Rs 430.50 crore to Rs 363 crore and the minimum net worth from Rs 143.5 crore to Rs 121 crore. The winning bidder would also get less time to complete the project, with the deadline being reduced from 36 months to 30. Once potential bidders are selected, CPWD will invite financial bids, based on which a company would be selected.