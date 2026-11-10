The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has allocated space for the Central Secretariat Library — currently housed in Shastri Bhawan, which is set to be demolished as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan — at the government office complex in Netaji Nagar, The Indian Express has learnt.

On September 30, The Indian Express had reported that while all ministries and departments had been asked by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to vacate Shastri Bhawan by the end of September so that construction work could start, the library was yet to be allocated adequate space.

Taking suo motu cognizance of The Indian Express report, the Supreme Court, on October 5, had asked the government to file a detailed affidavit on its plans to relocate the library, including the area to be allocated and “actual layout plans”. The court is set to hear the matter on November 16.