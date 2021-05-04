Central Vista project: New PM residence to be ready by Dec 2022

The new residence of the Prime Minister, part of the Central Vista revamp project, is set to be ready by December 2022.

In documents made public Monday on the Parivesh portal of the Ministry of Environment, the Expert Appraisal Committee of Infra 2 cleared the 10 common official complex buildings, the new PM’s residence complex and its special protection group accommodation, the central conference centre, and the Vice-President’s enclave, thereby granting it approval.

The document also states when the projects will be completed — the office complexes that will come up in the area where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is situated will see the first three buildings expected to be completed by May 2023; the VP enclave by May 2022; the SPG by Dec 2022; the other 7 office complexes between March 2024-June 2025; the central conference centre by December 2026.

Approval was given on April 12 for the 10 buildings comprising the office complexes and the conference centre, the 10 buildings which will comprise the Prime Minister’s residence, one special protection group building, and 29 buildings making up the Vice-President’s enclave.

The total estimated project cost for the same is Rs 13,450 crore.

The New Delhi Municipal Council will provide a total of 7,818 KLD of water, and 73,440 KW of power when the buildings become operational. Nine sewage treatment plants are proposed for treatment of waste to be generated by the entire area. Rainwater harvesting tanks will also be set up for 3050 cu.m capacity.

The Vista area currently has 4,642 trees — 1,412 shall be retained and 3,230 transplanted. Instead of the trees being compensated within the Vista area, which will be populated by new buildings along the Rajpath area, the clearance allows for 30,547 trees to be transplanted as compensation outside the area, though it does not specify where.

Clearance from state authorities is not required for this project which falls under category “b” of Townships and Area Development projects of the EIA, as Delhi does not have a State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.