Central University of Gujarat professor succumbs to Covid

Dean School of Nanoscience at Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, Prof Indrani Banerjee (48) succumbed to the coronavirus disease Sunday.

A recipient of ‘Better Opportunities for Young Scientists in Chosen Areas of Science and Technology’ (Boyscast) fellowship and Commonwealth Academic Fellowship, UK, Prof Banerjee was a visiting scientist and postdoctoral research associate at Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department, University of California, Los Angeles, USA. She was also a visiting academician at Brunel University, London and a postdoctoral fellow at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai.

Dean of students’ welfare at CUG, Prof H B Patel, said 48-year-old Prof Banerjee was detected with Covid-19 last week. “Prof Banerjee was taken to Civil hospital in Gandhinagar, following which she was shifted to a private hospital on Pethapur Mahudi Road. But due to fast declining oxygen saturation level and chest infection, she could not recover,” Prof Patel said.

Staff members accompanying her shared that she was first taken to Chandkheda to a private hospital designated for Covid treatment by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation but was denied admission.