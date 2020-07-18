Central team to visit Bihar to assess situation

Meanwhile, people in Patna and Bhagalpur have alleged that they are finding it hard to get themselves tested for the virus, and finding beds is becoming very difficult. (Representational) Meanwhile, people in Patna and Bhagalpur have alleged that they are finding it hard to get themselves tested for the virus, and finding beds is becoming very difficult. (Representational)

With Bihar seeing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent a multi-disciplinary team to the state to assess the situation.

On July 1, Bihar had recorded 10,205 Covid-19 cases, but that number has jumped to 23,300 cases as of Friday afternoon, with Patna, Bhagalpur, Munger, East Champaran, Begusarai and Nalanda the worst affected.

A Health Ministry letter said, “In view of the rising trend of Covid-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken to depute… (a) multi-disciplinary team to Bihar to review and coordinate with State Health Department in managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the State.”

The letter said the three-member team, which includes Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, “shall undertake the visit immediately and coordinate with State Health authorities to review the existing situation and provide necessary support and guidance”.

Meanwhile, people in Patna and Bhagalpur have alleged that they are finding it hard to get themselves tested for the virus, and finding beds is becoming very difficult.

A Bhagalpur resident, who got his father admitted to the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital — a specialised Covid hospital — said, “For the last two days, no doctor has come to see him. The toilets are very dirty. There is no clue about tests being done.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said, “We are creating over 40,000 isolation beds across the state. We are trying to deal with the crisis.”

Refuting his statement, a doctor at AIIMS, Patna however said, “There is too much pressure on us. All VIPs are coming to us. As AIIMS is declared a Covid hospital, we can now take only serious and referral cases.”

