Central team to assess Covid situation in Ahmedabad today

Members of the national task force, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, landed in Surat on a day the district reported its highest single-day surge of 265.

The state continued to report over 900 cases on Thursday, taking the tally over 45,500 cases, and 2,100 deaths. In a noticeable spike in testing, Gujarat took 11,400 samples, for the first time.

The team on Thursday evening held meetings with Surat district collector Dhaval Patel, municipal commissioner B N Pani, principal secretary of health and family welfare department, Jayanti Ravi, finance secretary, Milind Torawane and secretary, GIDC, M Thennarasan. Surat New Civil Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ragini Verma and Covid-19 nodal officer in Surat Dr Ashwin Vasava were also present.

The task force, which is on a two-day visit to Surat and Ahmedabad, arrived here on the request of the Chief Minister. They are here to monitor and review the state’s performance in tackling Covid-19, as well as for the team’s inputs to the state government on management of prevalent ‘Covid-19’ situation in Gujarat, said a state government release.

The team comprises NITI Aayog’s member Dr Vinod K Paul, ICMR’s Director Dr Balram Bhargav, Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria, and Bharati Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

On Friday, the team is due to visit Ahmedabad city and the Cantonment area in afternoon, and is expected to conduct meetings with officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The team is expected to meet Rupani later on Friday evening.

The task force team will be accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat Revenue Department, Pankaj Kumar, who has been specially appointed to monitor the ‘corona’ operations in the state, and Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health).

Ahmedabad reported 181 new cases and five fatalities. AMC added 14 new micro-containment zones including in the areas as Thaltej, Maninagar, Gota, Chandlodia, Jodhpur, Naroda and Satellite continue to add more cases. 14 other micro containment zones were taken off the list.

Bhavnagar crossed 800 cases after 50 more tested positive. In Rajkot, 51 tested positive. Gandhinagar crossed 1,000-mark as well.

Kheda, Surendranagar and Bharuch continue to add more cases, ranging between 20 and 30 each day. Mahisagar on July 15 also issued a notification declaring ‘Janta curfew’ in Lunawada from July 17 until July 20.

Amreli, which has been seeing a steady rise in cases, will commence a 40-bed COVID health centres in Limbdi from July 21.

Cong legislator positive

Congress legislator from Danta in Banaskantha, Kanti Kharadi (51) tested positive on Thursday and was admitted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Kharadi was feeling feverish and having body ache for the past few days, Dinesh Gadhvi, Congress district president of Banaskantha.

“He came to Ahmedabad on Wednesday to get tested. Today, his results came out positive. He was admitted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad and is currently under observation,” said Gadhvi.

