Central team flags Bihar surge threat, advises focus on every case

The Central team in Gaya on Monday. (Express) The Central team in Gaya on Monday. (Express)

A three-member Central team, which visited hospitals and containment zones in Patna and Gaya over Sunday and Monday, has flagged the threat of further surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, authorities at one of the hospitals said.

The multi-disciplinary team, led by Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday visited specialised Covid hospitals in the state — Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna, and Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya. The team also went to some containment zones in Bodhgaya and Patna.

ANMCH principal Dr P K Agrawal said, “The team’s findings suggested that there could be further rapid rise in Covid cases in Bihar and there was a need to find ways of proper treatment of each patient and analyse every case. It is their calculation (that the number of cases could rise fast). We have got time to get cautious about treatment.”

ANMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Harish Chandra Hari said, “The Central team visited our flu counters and asked us how treatment protocols are being followed. We told them about the standard three layers of treatment as per ICMR guidelines.”

He said the dedicated Covid facility had 50 patients, seven of whom were in serious condition.

On Sunday, the team visited NMCH, Patna and the containment zone at Rajiv Nagar before holding a meeting with senior officials of the health department. The Central team reportedly assured the state government of all technical and research assistance. A health department official said, “The team’s main concern was the reasons behind the surge in Covid cases in the last three weeks, which could be due to poor adherence to safety and prevention protocols.”

The team met state Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

As on Monday, the Covid case count in Bihar is 27,455 — a jump from 10,205 cases on July 1. There have been 187 deaths and the state’s recovery rate has dipped from 78 per cent three weeks ago to 63.87 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.