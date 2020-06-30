Central team expresses concern over containment measures in Hyderabad

The team questioned how contact-tracing can be carried out when shared autorickshaws were plying freely and pointed out that too many people were moving around freely without masks or social distancing norms. (File Photo) The team questioned how contact-tracing can be carried out when shared autorickshaws were plying freely and pointed out that too many people were moving around freely without masks or social distancing norms. (File Photo)

A Central team led by Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, on Monday visited areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of its survey to ascertain the causes behind the massive spike in Covid-19 cases reported in the city over the last week.

During discussions with health department officials, the central team is learnt to have expressed concerns over containment measures.

The team questioned how contact-tracing can be carried out when shared autorickshaws were plying freely and pointed out that too many people were moving around freely without masks or social distancing norms.

According to officials, the team interacted with health workers in at least two containment zones — Himayathnagar and Dommalguda — and visited the homes of those who had recovered from Covid-19 in these areas. The team also spoke to residents about the restrictions they are facing.

The Central team also visited the newly-constructed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in the Gachibowli area — being touted as a 1,000 bed dedicated Covid care facility — to check on supplies.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the state was conducting tests as per ICMR guidelines. “We are testing where it is required and necessary,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.