135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books – and no room in the new Central Vista plan

Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

When King George V announced the decision to shift the capital of British India from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the Central Secretariat Library (CSL), then known as the Imperial Secretariat Library, moved with it, finding its first home in the Old Secretariat Building in the Civil Lines area. After the British built a new seat of power around Raisina Hill, the library moved again, to the North Block and then to Shastri Bhawan, where it has remained since 1969.

It’s time to move again – but no one is sure where.

Sources say that as Shastri Bhawan is pulled down as part of the Central Vista revamp plan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) are yet to find space for what is one of the oldest Central government libraries, founded in 1891, and its second largest, after the National Library, Kolkata.