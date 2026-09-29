135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books – and no room in the new Central Vista plan

Ministry rejects proposed space of two rooms for Central Secretariat Library, one of Central government’s oldest.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma, Damini Nath
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 06:37 PM IST
Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
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When King George V announced the decision to shift the capital of British India from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the Central Secretariat Library (CSL), then known as the Imperial Secretariat Library, moved with it, finding its first home in the Old Secretariat Building in the Civil Lines area. After the British built a new seat of power around Raisina Hill, the library moved again, to the North Block and then to Shastri Bhawan, where it has remained since 1969.

It’s time to move again – but no one is sure where.

Sources say that as Shastri Bhawan is pulled down as part of the Central Vista revamp plan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) are yet to find space for what is one of the oldest Central government libraries, founded in 1891, and its second largest,  after the National Library, Kolkata.

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Spread over four floors and an area of nearly 5,500 sq m, the CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers, and continues to receive a steady stream of visitors, among them government officials and students preparing for competitive exams. The oldest book, in a separate section of rare books in the library, is the compilation of a French traveller’s writings, dating back to 1702.

Central Secretariat Library, Central Secretariat Library relocation, Shastri Bhawan demolition, Central Vista redevelopment, The CSL contains more than 8.5 lakh books, including rare books, official records and gazetteers, and continues to receive a steady stream of visitors, among them government officials and students preparing for competitive exams. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

On September 17, the CPWD wrote to all ministries and departments situated in Shastri Bhawan, saying the complex be vacated, including all furniture, electronic items and other belongings, “at the earliest” as it “needs to be handed over… by the end of September 2026 for the commencement of the construction work”.

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Sources told The Indian Express that in January, the Directorate of Estates under the MoHUA allotted two rooms, occupying 300 sq m, at Kartavya Bhawan-2 for the CSL. This was rejected by the Ministry of Culture, which administers the CSL, which replied that the space allotted was far from sufficient, as per sources.

The Ministry of Culture and MoHUA did not respond to emails seeking comment.

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It was three years ago that the Culture Ministry first raised the issue at the highest level, officials told The Indian Express. On September 12, 2023, then Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, who is now the Home Secretary, wrote to then MoHUA Secretary Manoj Joshi, urging that space equivalent to that occupied by the CSL at Shastri Bhawan be allotted in the revamped Central Vista.

Central Secretariat Library, Central Secretariat Library relocation, Shastri Bhawan demolition, Central Vista redevelopment, The oldest book, in a separate section of rare books in the library, is the compilation of a French traveller’s writings, dating back to 1702. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Stressing the importance of the CSL to government employees and students alike and calling the library “one of the largest tangible treasures of knowledge for Indian and foreign documents”, Mohan wrote: “Since CSL is a part of Central Secretariat, it was allowed a separate building i.e. ‘G’-Wing on the premises of Shastri Bhawan.” Not only did the library cater “to the needs of all ministries / departments of the Union government”, the then Culture Secretary said, but it also “functioned as a depository of Government of India publications since 1984”.

Mohan added: “It is, therefore, requested that an overall space of approx 5466 Sq. mtr. may be allocated in the Common Central Secretariat… with architecturally theme based building in view of easy and smooth access of (the) library to all ministries / departments located in the Central Vista.”

On January 16, 2026 – over two years after Mohan’s letter – the MoHUA informed the Culture Ministry that “the competent authority” has approved allotment of library space in two rooms on the ground floor of Kartavya Bhawan-02.

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On February 26, a Culture Ministry official wrote back to the MoHUA saying the space was “inadequate to accommodate the full collection and facilities” of the CSL. “Accordingly, complete relocation is not feasible.”

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Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
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Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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