This summer, you won’t get lemon juices at Central Railway stations

With scorching summers approaching, commuters using Central Railway line won’t be able to get lemon juice or any syrup-based juices. This is so because the Central Railway, with effect from Wednesday, has banned the sale of lemon and other syrup-based juices at stalls under its jurisdiction after a video of a hawker preparing a drink unhygienically went viral on social media.

The video, which went viral on Monday, shows a hawker at Mumbai’s Kurla station making lemon juice using water from a tank placed over the food stall. The person is also seen squeezing the lemons in a drum and stirring the mixture with his bare hands.

The Central Railway has taken a sample to check if the lemon juice was unhygienic. A report will come out soon, a senior officer from Central Railways said.

The video went viral after the commuter who shot the video tagged it to the Central Railway’s Twitter handle. The authorities also sealed the food stall and said strict action would be taken against the owner if found guilty.

Central Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar told The Indian Express that it was very difficult to keep a tab on the quality of handmade products prepared in the stalls.

“For handmade products like lemon juice and syrups stall owners use water. So it is not possible to every time ensure the quality of these products. That is why we have decided to ban lemon juice from Central Railway stations,” he said.

However, the ban has not gone down well with the stall owners as in summer, most of their income comes from the sale of juices. A stall owner said if juices were banned then their income would fall 50 per cent.

“It is a loss-making decision. Central Railway should come out with a different solution to this matter,” he said.