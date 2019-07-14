Central Railway records highest-ever sale of mobile tickets; Pune division second

The Central Railway (CR) achieved its highest ever sale of mobile tickets in a single day on July 12 by selling 63,313 tickets to users who booked their journey with cellphone application UTS. Of the total mobile tickets thus sold, 61,196 were sold for journey in trains run by the Mumbai Division while 1,263 tickets were for trains run by the Pune division.

Mobile tickets give passengers the convenience of skipping the queue, either by booking tickets on the move while coming to the station to catch the train or from the comfort of their home. Passengers just have to ensure that their journey commences within the stipulated time.

Chief spokesperson of CR, Sunil Udasi, said, “Passengers do not need to stand in long queues at ticket windows. The new mobile app helps in saving time. In all four division of the CR, the Mumbai Division is on the top and sold 61,196 tickets in one day, followed by the Pune division (1,263), Bhusaval (492), Nagpur (215) and Solapur (147).

The tickets can be booked by registration, R-wallet and book tickets. For registration, passengers have to give details of their mobile phone number.