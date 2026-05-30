Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: 40 Konkan route trains get new timings, including Vande Bharat and Duronto Express
The Central Railway has announced its Monsoon Timetable 2026 for trains operating on the Konkan route. A total of 40 train timings have been revised that include premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Duronto Express and Tejas Express. Check the full list of trains, revised timings and route details here.
Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: The Central Railway (CR) zone has revised timetable for trains operating on the Konkan route. The revised schedule covers 40 trains, including several premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and Duronto Express. The move comes following the offset of the monsoon season from June to October.
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said: “Monsoon Time Table for Konkan route trains, originating/terminating/passing through Central Railway will come into effect from 15.06.2026 and will remain operational till 20.10.2026. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check train running schedules prior to their journey.”
To stay updated, passengers can visit the official National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website for the latest train schedules, live running status and other travel-related information. The NTES app is also available for download on mobile devices.
Change in days of run during Monsoon for trains:
Train No. 22229 from CSMT –Madgaon, originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 15/06/2026 to 19/10/2026.
Train No. 22230 from Madgaon to CSMT originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026.
Train No. 22119 from CSMT to Madgaon, originally running five days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), will run Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (Tri-weekly) from 16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026.
Train No. 22120 from Madgaon to CSMT, originally running five days a week (except Monday and Thursday), will run Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Tri-weekly) from 17/06/2026 to 18/10/2026.
Train No. 11099 from LTT to Madgaon, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), will operate on Friday and Sunday (Bi-weekly) from 19/06/2026 to 18/10/2026.
Train No. 11100 from Madgaon to LTT, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will run on Saturday and Monday (Bi-weekly) from 20/06/2026 to 19/10/2026.
Monsoon alert for rail passengers: Central Railway changes timings of 40 trains – Check new schedule
Central Railway: Monsoon Timetable for Konkan Route Trains (15.06.2026 – 20.10.2026)
40 Trains Affected | Originating/Terminating/Passing through Central Railway | Source: Central Railway PR No. 2026/05/43
A) Revised Arrival / Departure Timings — All 40 Trains
Sr.
Train No.
Train Name
Dep Stn
Dep Time
Arr Stn
Arr Time
1
22229
CSMT-Madgaon Vande Bharat
CSMT
05:25
Madgaon
16:00
2
22230
Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat
Madgaon
12:20
CSMT
22:30
3
22119
CSMT-Madgaon Tejas Exp
CSMT
05:50
Madgaon
17:20
4
22120
Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Exp
Madgaon
12:50
CSMT
00:30
5
11099
LTT-Madgaon Exp
LTT
00:45
Madgaon
14:40
6
11100
Madgaon-LTT Exp
Madgaon
11:30
LTT
23:45
7
12133
CSMT-Mangaluru Jn Exp
CSMT
21:54
Mangaluru Jn
15:40
8
12134
Mangaluru Jn-CSMT Exp
Mangaluru Jn
16:35
CSMT
10:32
9
20111
CSMT-Madgaon Exp
CSMT
23:02
Madgaon
11:40
10
20112
Madgaon-CSMT Exp
Madgaon
18:00
CSMT
05:40
11
12051
CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi Exp
CSMT
05:10
Madgaon
16:40
12
12052
Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Exp
Madgaon
12:00
CSMT
00:10
13
10103
CSMT-Madgaon Mandovi Exp
CSMT
07:10
Madgaon
21:55
14
10104
Madgaon-CSMT Mandovi Exp
Madgaon
08:30
CSMT
21:45
15
22115
LTT-Karmali AC Exp
LTT
00:50
Karmali
12:40
16
22116
Karmali-LTT AC Exp
Karmali
13:40
LTT
00:10
17
16345
LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati Exp
LTT
11:40
Trivandrum
19:35
18
16346
Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Netravati Exp
Trivandrum
09:15
LTT
17:05
19
12619
LTT-Mangaluru Matsyagandha Exp
LTT
15:10
Mangaluru
10:20
20
12620
Mangaluru-LTT Matsyagandha Exp
Mangaluru
12:45
LTT
06:35
21
12201
LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Garib Rath Exp
LTT
16:45
Trivandrum
22:45
22
12202
Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Garib Rath Exp
Trivandrum
07:45
LTT
14:40
23
22113
LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Exp
LTT
16:45
Trivandrum
22:45
24
22114
Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Exp
Trivandrum
00:55
LTT
08:00
25
12223
LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Exp
LTT
20:45
Ernakulam
19:40
26
12224
Ernakulam-LTT Duronto Exp
Ernakulam
21:30
LTT
21:55
27
22629
LTT-Tirunelveli Exp
LTT
20:45
Tirunelveli
09:00
28
22630
Tirunelveli-LTT Exp
Tirunelveli
07:30
LTT
17:15
29
11003
Dadar-Sawantwadi Tutari Exp
Dadar
00:05
Sawantwadi Rd
12:40
30
11004
Sawantwadi-Dadar Tutari Exp
Sawantwadi Rd
17:55
Dadar
06:40
31
10105
Diva-Sawantwadi Road Exp
Diva
06:25
Sawantwadi Rd
18:45
32
10106
Sawantwadi Road-Diva Exp
Sawantwadi Rd
08:40
Diva
20:10
33
50103
Diva-Ratnagiri Passenger
Diva
17:50
Ratnagiri
02:00
34
50104
Ratnagiri-Diva Passenger
Ratnagiri
05:50
Diva
13:25
35
22150
Pune-Ernakulam Exp
Pune
18:45
Ernakulam
21:55
36
22149
Ernakulam-Pune Exp
Ernakulam
02:15
Pune
05:50
37
11097
Pune-Ernakulam Exp
Pune
22:50
Ernakulam
03:15
38
11098
Ernakulam-Pune Exp
Ernakulam
18:50
Pune
23:00
39
11203
Nagpur-Madgaon Exp
Nagpur
15:05
Madgaon
17:45
40
11204
Madgaon-Nagpur Exp
Madgaon
19:00
Nagpur
21:25
B) Change in Days of Run During Monsoon
Frequency Changes for Select Trains:
22229 CSMT→Madgaon: Tri-weekly — Mon, Wed, Fri (15/06/2026 to 19/10/2026)
22230 Madgaon→CSMT: Tri-weekly — Tue, Thu, Sat (16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026)
22119 CSMT→Madgaon: Tri-weekly — Tue, Thu, Sat (16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026)
22120 Madgaon→CSMT: Tri-weekly — Wed, Fri, Sun (17/06/2026 to 18/10/2026)
11099 LTT→Madgaon: Bi-weekly — Fri, Sun (19/06/2026 to 18/10/2026)
11100 Madgaon→LTT: Bi-weekly — Sat, Mon (20/06/2026 to 19/10/2026)
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
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Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
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