Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: 40 Konkan route trains get new timings, including Vande Bharat and Duronto Express

The Central Railway has announced its Monsoon Timetable 2026 for trains operating on the Konkan route. A total of 40 train timings have been revised that include premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Duronto Express and Tejas Express. Check the full list of trains, revised timings and route details here.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMay 30, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Konkan Route Monsoon Timetable 2026: Central Railway revises timings of 46 trains, including Vande Bharat and Rajdhani ExpressKonkan Route Monsoon Timetable 2026: Central Railway revises timings of 46 trains, including Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express (Image: Central Railway/File)
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Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: The Central Railway (CR) zone has revised timetable for trains operating on the Konkan route. The revised schedule covers 40 trains, including several premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and Duronto Express. The move comes following the offset of the monsoon season from June to October.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said: “Monsoon Time Table for Konkan route trains, originating/terminating/passing through Central Railway will come into effect from 15.06.2026 and will remain operational till 20.10.2026. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check train running schedules prior to their journey.”

Also Read | Southern Railway changes timings of over 200 Chennai suburban trains from June 1 – Full list

To stay updated, passengers can visit the official National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website for the latest train schedules, live running status and other travel-related information. The NTES app is also available for download on mobile devices.

Change in days of run during Monsoon for trains:

  • Train No. 22229 from CSMT –Madgaon, originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 15/06/2026 to 19/10/2026.
  • Train No. 22230 from Madgaon to CSMT originally running six days a week (Monday to Sunday except Friday), will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (Tri-weekly) during monsoon from 16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026.
  • Train No. 22119 from CSMT to Madgaon, originally running five days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), will run Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (Tri-weekly) from 16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026.
  • Train No. 22120 from Madgaon to CSMT, originally running five days a week (except Monday and Thursday), will run Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (Tri-weekly) from 17/06/2026 to 18/10/2026.
  • Train No. 11099 from LTT to Madgaon, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday), will operate on Friday and Sunday (Bi-weekly) from 19/06/2026 to 18/10/2026.
  • Train No. 11100 from Madgaon to LTT, running four days a week (Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) will run on Saturday and Monday (Bi-weekly) from 20/06/2026 to 19/10/2026.

Monsoon alert for rail passengers: Central Railway changes timings of 40 trains – Check new schedule

Central Railway: Monsoon Timetable for Konkan Route Trains (15.06.2026 – 20.10.2026)

40 Trains Affected | Originating/Terminating/Passing through Central Railway | Source: Central Railway PR No. 2026/05/43
A) Revised Arrival / Departure Timings — All 40 Trains
Sr. Train No. Train Name Dep Stn Dep Time Arr Stn Arr Time
122229CSMT-Madgaon Vande BharatCSMT05:25Madgaon16:00
222230Madgaon-CSMT Vande BharatMadgaon12:20CSMT22:30
322119CSMT-Madgaon Tejas ExpCSMT05:50Madgaon17:20
422120Madgaon-CSMT Tejas ExpMadgaon12:50CSMT00:30
511099LTT-Madgaon ExpLTT00:45Madgaon14:40
611100Madgaon-LTT ExpMadgaon11:30LTT23:45
712133CSMT-Mangaluru Jn ExpCSMT21:54Mangaluru Jn15:40
812134Mangaluru Jn-CSMT ExpMangaluru Jn16:35CSMT10:32
920111CSMT-Madgaon ExpCSMT23:02Madgaon11:40
1020112Madgaon-CSMT ExpMadgaon18:00CSMT05:40
1112051CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi ExpCSMT05:10Madgaon16:40
1212052Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi ExpMadgaon12:00CSMT00:10
1310103CSMT-Madgaon Mandovi ExpCSMT07:10Madgaon21:55
1410104Madgaon-CSMT Mandovi ExpMadgaon08:30CSMT21:45
1522115LTT-Karmali AC ExpLTT00:50Karmali12:40
1622116Karmali-LTT AC ExpKarmali13:40LTT00:10
1716345LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Netravati ExpLTT11:40Trivandrum19:35
1816346Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Netravati ExpTrivandrum09:15LTT17:05
1912619LTT-Mangaluru Matsyagandha ExpLTT15:10Mangaluru10:20
2012620Mangaluru-LTT Matsyagandha ExpMangaluru12:45LTT06:35
2112201LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Garib Rath ExpLTT16:45Trivandrum22:45
2212202Thiruvananthapuram-LTT Garib Rath ExpTrivandrum07:45LTT14:40
2322113LTT-Thiruvananthapuram ExpLTT16:45Trivandrum22:45
2422114Thiruvananthapuram-LTT ExpTrivandrum00:55LTT08:00
2512223LTT-Ernakulam Duronto ExpLTT20:45Ernakulam19:40
2612224Ernakulam-LTT Duronto ExpErnakulam21:30LTT21:55
2722629LTT-Tirunelveli ExpLTT20:45Tirunelveli09:00
2822630Tirunelveli-LTT ExpTirunelveli07:30LTT17:15
2911003Dadar-Sawantwadi Tutari ExpDadar00:05Sawantwadi Rd12:40
3011004Sawantwadi-Dadar Tutari ExpSawantwadi Rd17:55Dadar06:40
3110105Diva-Sawantwadi Road ExpDiva06:25Sawantwadi Rd18:45
3210106Sawantwadi Road-Diva ExpSawantwadi Rd08:40Diva20:10
3350103Diva-Ratnagiri PassengerDiva17:50Ratnagiri02:00
3450104Ratnagiri-Diva PassengerRatnagiri05:50Diva13:25
3522150Pune-Ernakulam ExpPune18:45Ernakulam21:55
3622149Ernakulam-Pune ExpErnakulam02:15Pune05:50
3711097Pune-Ernakulam ExpPune22:50Ernakulam03:15
3811098Ernakulam-Pune ExpErnakulam18:50Pune23:00
3911203Nagpur-Madgaon ExpNagpur15:05Madgaon17:45
4011204Madgaon-Nagpur ExpMadgaon19:00Nagpur21:25
B) Change in Days of Run During Monsoon
Frequency Changes for Select Trains:
22229 CSMT→Madgaon: Tri-weekly — Mon, Wed, Fri (15/06/2026 to 19/10/2026)
22230 Madgaon→CSMT: Tri-weekly — Tue, Thu, Sat (16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026)
22119 CSMT→Madgaon: Tri-weekly — Tue, Thu, Sat (16/06/2026 to 20/10/2026)
22120 Madgaon→CSMT: Tri-weekly — Wed, Fri, Sun (17/06/2026 to 18/10/2026)
11099 LTT→Madgaon: Bi-weekly — Fri, Sun (19/06/2026 to 18/10/2026)
11100 Madgaon→LTT: Bi-weekly — Sat, Mon (20/06/2026 to 19/10/2026)
Note: CSMT=Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus | LTT=Lokmanya Tilak Terminus | For detailed timings visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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