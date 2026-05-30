Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: 40 Konkan route trains get new timings, including Vande Bharat and Duronto Express

Central Railway Monsoon Timetable 2026: The Central Railway (CR) zone has revised timetable for trains operating on the Konkan route. The revised schedule covers 40 trains, including several premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and Duronto Express. The move comes following the offset of the monsoon season from June to October.

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway said: “Monsoon Time Table for Konkan route trains, originating/terminating/passing through Central Railway will come into effect from 15.06.2026 and will remain operational till 20.10.2026. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and check train running schedules prior to their journey.”