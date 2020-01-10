Central prisons have 2nd highest occupancy rate

There are 144 central prisons — jails that can hold a large number of prisoners and have extremely tight security measures in place — in India. Nine of these are in Maharashtra. There are 144 central prisons — jails that can hold a large number of prisoners and have extremely tight security measures in place — in India. Nine of these are in Maharashtra.

Central prisons in Maharashtra had the second highest occupancy rate — the ratio of the number of occupants to actual capacity — in the country in 2018. The state’s occupancy rate was the second highest after Chhattisgarh till the end of 2018, according to the Prison Statistics of India, published by the National Crime Records Bureau Thursday.

According to the figures on December 31, 2018, central prisons in Maharashtra, which have a total capacity to hold 14,841 inmates, had a total occupancy of 25,333, an occupancy rate of around 170 per cent. This was only second to Chhattisgarh, which had an occupancy rate of 196 per cent ).

