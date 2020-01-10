Follow Us:
Thursday, January 09, 2020

Central prisons have 2nd highest occupancy rate

According to the figures on December 31, 2018, central prisons in Maharashtra, which have a total capacity to hold 14,841 inmates, had a total occupancy of 25,333, an occupancy rate of around 170 per cent. This was only second to Chhattisgarh, which had an occupancy rate of 196 per cent ).

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 10, 2020 2:39:37 am
Central prisons, Pune prison, Pune Yerawada jail, Yerawada jail Pune, Pune news, City news, Indian Express There are 144 central prisons — jails that can hold a large number of prisoners and have extremely tight security measures in place — in India. Nine of these are in Maharashtra.

Central prisons in Maharashtra had the second highest occupancy rate — the ratio of the number of occupants to actual capacity — in the country in 2018. The state’s occupancy rate was the second highest after Chhattisgarh till the end of 2018, according to the Prison Statistics of India, published by the National Crime Records Bureau Thursday.

There are 144 central prisons — jails that can hold a large number of prisoners and have extremely tight security measures in place — in India. Nine of these are in Maharashtra.

According to the figures on December 31, 2018, central prisons in Maharashtra, which have a total capacity to hold 14,841 inmates, had a total occupancy of 25,333, an occupancy rate of around 170 per cent. This was only second to Chhattisgarh, which had an occupancy rate of 196 per cent ).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement