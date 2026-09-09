Arrested central power body officer amassed assets 15 times his known income: CBI

Eight months after arresting the joint director of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Bengaluru in connection with a Rs 9.5-lakh bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered another case against him on Monday for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets, approximately 15 times his known income.

In the fresh FIR, the agency stated that Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu “intentionally enriched himself” between January 1, 2024, and January 8, 2026, with alleged disproportionate assets assessed at Rs 3,77,53,893, amounting to 1,145.70 per cent of his known income sources during that period.

The FIR states that Chennu joined the CPRI as a grade-II engineering officer on July 27, 2009, and served in various capacities before becoming its joint director on August 18, 2025. As per the agency’s assessment, Chennu’s assets at the beginning of the check period stood at Rs 24,66,332. These included household items and balances in State Bank of India accounts, including a public provident fund (PPF) account. By the end of the period, the assets were assessed at Rs 4,11,73,681.