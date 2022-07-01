Over 8,000 Central govt staff to be promoted in one go

The Centre has passed an order effecting more than 8,000 promotions in the three Central Secretariat cadres in one go, making this one of the biggest orders of mass promotions in the Central government.

Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, is set to announce the move on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

Many of these promotions had been stuck in litigation after government employees had filed cases, including against each other, sources said.

As many as 327 promotions are in the post of Directors; 1,097 posts of Deputy Secretary are included in the promotion orders, along with 1,472 Section Officers, all belonging to the Central Secretariat Service.

The number of officers to be promoted in the Central Secretariat Service is 4,734.

The mass promotions also include stenographers, Principal Staff Officers, clerks and others in Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service and Central Secretariat Clerical Service.

The Central Secretariat Service is one of the administrative civil services consisting of Group A and Group B posts, forming the backbone of administrative work in Central government ministries and departments. They are selected through competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

The last time such large scale promotions were announced was in 2019, when 4,000 officers received promotions in these three services.

The promotions also include 157 Principal Staff Officers and 153 Senior Principal Private Secretaries and 1,208 Principal Private Secretaries, among others, in the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service. The total number of officers promoted in the service is 2,966.

In all, 8,089 posts are in for promotion, in which 727 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 207 are for Scheduled Tribes. As many as 5,032 are unreserved posts.