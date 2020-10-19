‘Central govt adopting path of Mahatma’s public participation’: Santosh Ajmera

Santosh Ajmera. (Facebook@@santosh.ajmera)

The work being done by the government during the pandemic, its role in Swachh Bharat movement and its appeal to people to give up Ujjwala Yojana subsidy are examples of communication based on public participation, said Santosh Ajmera, Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Sunday.

He was speaking on ‘Gandhi: A Communicator’ in a webathon (48-day webinar series organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti). He said, “We have illusions that a good communicator needs to use all media of communication, look good, have good communication skills, and be fluent in the language. A communicator like Gandhi seems to be opposite of all this. We forget the difference between an orator and a communicator. Oratorship is one-way communication, while the communicator is in tune with the dialogue between the two sides.”

Ajmera pointed out that Gandhi was able to communicate at the grassroots level in all situations where direct field communication, folk media were the means of reaching out to the people.

The webathon is jointly organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa Division) of the I&B Ministry as well as the National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.

