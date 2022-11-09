scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Census, NPR database declared as critical information infrastructure

The computer resources of all associated dependencies of the aforementioned entities have also been declared as "protected systems" under the law.

census and national population news, indian expressThe government has declared as critical information infrastructure certain databases related to the Census and the National Population Register. (File)

The government has declared as critical information infrastructure certain databases related to the Census and the National Population Register (NPR).

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after exercising the powers conferred to it under the Information Technology Act, 2000, (Amended 2008).

The central government declares the computer resources relating to Census Monitoring and Management System, Self Enumeration and Civil Registration System (CRS) web portals, mobile applications for House Listing, Population Enumeration and National Population Register updation being critical information infrastructure (CII) of the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, it said.

Linked databases, including the NPR database, Census database and CRS database, computer resources setup and installed at National Data Centre, Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Delhi, and Disaster Recovery Site and Data Centres at Bengaluru and Lucknow have also declared being CII, according to the notification.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

The computer resources of all associated dependencies of the aforementioned entities have also been declared as “protected systems” under the law. The notification came into immediate effect.

The Census 2021 has been kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it may start in the near future.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 08:59:58 am
Next Story

One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement