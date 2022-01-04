Census: June 30 is fresh deadline for jurisdictional changes in states

Even as Census enumeration remains postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, the Centre has extended the deadline for jurisdictional changes for all states up to June 30, 2022. Earlier, the deadline was December 31, 2021.

According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees the functioning of Registrar General of India, this was done on the request of the states as they have not been able to update the jurisdictional changes for various reasons.

Before every Census, states are required to provide information on changes in the number of notified districts, villages, towns and other administrative units such as tehsils, talukas and police stations in a state since the last Census a decade ago to the RGI. The boundaries of administrative units are frozen three months before commencement of Census.