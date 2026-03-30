Census 2027: Caste enumeration to be conducted in Phase 2 as self-enumeration begins on April 1

The schedule and questionnaire for the second phase of Census 2027 will be published later (File photo)

With the first phase of Census 2027 set to launch this Wednesday, April 1, the Centre Monday said that caste enumeration will be conducted during the second phase of the exercise, known as Population Enumeration (PE).

Addressing a press conference, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, detailed the two-pronged structure of the national exercise: Phase 1, Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), focuses on housing conditions, available amenities, and household assets. It provides a frame for Phase 2. The second phase provides data on demographic, socio-cultural, and economic parameters, including migration and fertility.

“Cast enumeration will be done during the second phase of the Census,” Narayan said.