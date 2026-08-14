Census 2027: Centre clears 40 questions, caste and Aadhaar details on list

The Household Schedule will also collect information about women, including the number of children at present, among others. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Centre has asked Census officers to collect information on 40 specified items during the population enumeration phase.

The list of questions covers basic demographic details such as name, relationship to the head of household, sex, date of birth, age, marital status, nationality, religion, caste, mother tongue and languages known.

It also includes questions on literacy, digital literacy, educational attendance, highest educational level attained, work status, occupation, industry, class of worker and migration history.

Among the more significant inclusions are questions on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and caste, as well as details of father and mother, disability, place of birth, place of last residence, reason for migration and duration of stay after migration.