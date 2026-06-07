Celebratory firing death: Bihar BJP MLA convicted

The prosecution had examined 33 witnesses in total of which seven were eyewitnesses.

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted Bihar BJP MLA Raju Kumar Singh of culpable homicide in a celebratory firing death case inside his farmhouse in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on New Year’s Eve in 2018. The firing had led to the death of a 45-year-old woman.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court in his June 6 judgment convicted Singh under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act (punishment for contravention of licence or rule). On June 9, arguments on the sentence will be heard by the court.

During a New Year’s eve gathering at his farmhouse at Ambedkar Colony’s Rose Farm, Singh had fired gunshots in the air, which hit a woman, Archana Gupta. She was taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment. The complainant in this case was her husband.