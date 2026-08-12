Celebrate I-Day with honour, pride, take pledge for developed India: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and other leaders at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted citizens to celebrate the nation’s 80th Independence Day with honour, pride and glory while pledging to work towards a developed India.

Sharing visuals from the NDA’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in Parliament where each MP waved tricolours amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram, PM Modi also urged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in an Instagram reel.

“Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar

Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram,” he said.