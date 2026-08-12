Celebrate I-Day with honour, pride, take pledge for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exhorted citizens to celebrate the nation’s 80th Independence Day with honour, pride and glory while pledging to work towards a developed India.
Sharing visuals from the NDA’s weekly ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in Parliament where each MP waved tricolours amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram, PM Modi also urged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in an Instagram reel.
“Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar
Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga. Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram,” he said.
Earlier, as soon as he entered the venue of the NDA parliamentary party meeting at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament House complex, ministers and MPs who had gathered there to part in the weekly meeting greeted him by waving the national flag and raising Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans.
PM Modi reciprocated by holding a national flag and waving towards the members present who included BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and
S Jaishankar, among others.
Ministers belonging to NDA constituent parties, namely H D Kumaraswamy (JDS), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), and Ramdas Bandu Athawale (RSP-A), and leaders Praful Patel (NCP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), and Satabdi Roy (NCPI), and were also in attendance.
The NDA parliamentary party meeting also saw a presentation by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil on different aspects of the ministry that is responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development, conservation and management of water as a national resource.
Sources present at the meeting said Finance Minister Sitharaman was praised by the PM for her speech in Rajya Sabha a day earlier in which she slammed the Opposition MPs in relation to the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026.