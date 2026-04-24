Opposition submits fresh notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Rajya Sabha

The Opposition Friday submitted a fresh notice to Rajya Sabha for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the signatures of 73 MPs from different parties.
According to sources, a new notice was submitted with “fresh grounds” for the removal of Kumar, with the coordination and collection of the notice handled by the TMC and Congress.
“We have submitted the notice with 73 signatures today afternoon. This time, we have given fresh grounds for the removal of the CEC. We have mentioned specific instances with regard to the CEC which are grounds for his removal from the post,” said a source privy to the matter.
This comes weeks after the notice for motion to impeach Gyanesh Kumar was rejected by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who had both said that the allegations levelled by the Opposition members “lack the proof necessary to constitute misbehaviour which establishes a prima facie case for removal of Chief Election Commissioner”.
The Rajya Sabha Chairman had also said that “admitting removal motions based on administrative disagreements or political perceptions would jeopardise its very independence, the Constitution aims to safeguard”.
“These allegations, even if presumed to be factually correct, do not amount to any act of misbehaviour attributable to the Chief Election Commissioner,” the V-P had said.
In an effort led by the TMC, the Opposition had earlier submitted the impeachment motions against Kumar in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 12, with 130 MPs signing the former and 63 the latter. To be admitted, an impeachment motion needs to be signed by at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 50 in the Rajya Sabha.
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After the notices for impeachment of Kumar were rejected by Parliament, Opposition parties had criticised the move, with TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleging a “mockery of our great Parliament”.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More