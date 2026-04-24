Opposition submits fresh notice for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Rajya Sabha

Sources said the new notice was submitted with “fresh grounds” for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. (File Photo)

The Opposition Friday submitted a fresh notice to Rajya Sabha for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the signatures of 73 MPs from different parties.

According to sources, a new notice was submitted with “fresh grounds” for the removal of Kumar, with the coordination and collection of the notice handled by the TMC and Congress.

“We have submitted the notice with 73 signatures today afternoon. This time, we have given fresh grounds for the removal of the CEC. We have mentioned specific instances with regard to the CEC which are grounds for his removal from the post,” said a source privy to the matter.