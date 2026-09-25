EC postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s youth outreach programmes

The Election Commission has postponed two youth-focused voter awareness programmes scheduled in Meerut Thursday and Varanasi on September 28 that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was to address, officials said Friday.

This comes two days after The Indian Express reported differences within the Election Commission over the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, writing to the Cabinet Secretary about the conduct of an EC officer.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for CEC Kumar to resign. The youth pressure group Cockroach Janta Party also called for his resignation, saying they would launch a protest if he did not do so within 48 hours.