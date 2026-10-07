CEC Gyanesh Kumar postpones 2-day Chhattisgarh visit

As per a letter issued Tuesday by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh, Kumar had been declared a State Guest for the duration of his visit, and instructions had been issued to make the necessary protocol arrangements for him.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
1 min readRaipurOct 7, 2026 12:19 AM IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other senior Election Commission officials have postponed their two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, scheduled for October 7 and 8.

Kumar was scheduled to visit the popular Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada district, the Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar, and the Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district.

As per a letter issued Tuesday by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh, Kumar had been declared a State Guest for the duration of his visit, and instructions had been issued to make the necessary protocol arrangements for him.

Stating that the visit has now been postponed, the letter read, “It is informed that the Election Commission has postponed the Chhattisgarh visit programme of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner, and other senior officials of the Commission, due to unavoidable reasons. The revised date of the visit will be communicated separately once it is received from the Commission.”

 

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Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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