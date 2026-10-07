CEC Gyanesh Kumar postpones 2-day Chhattisgarh visit

Kumar was scheduled to visit the popular Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada district, the Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar, and the Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other senior Election Commission officials have postponed their two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, scheduled for October 7 and 8.

Kumar was scheduled to visit the popular Danteshwari Mata temple in Dantewada district, the Chitrakoot waterfall in Bastar, and the Bhoramdev temple in Kawardha district.

As per a letter issued Tuesday by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chhattisgarh, Kumar had been declared a State Guest for the duration of his visit, and instructions had been issued to make the necessary protocol arrangements for him.

Stating that the visit has now been postponed, the letter read, “It is informed that the Election Commission has postponed the Chhattisgarh visit programme of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Election Commissioner, and other senior officials of the Commission, due to unavoidable reasons. The revised date of the visit will be communicated separately once it is received from the Commission.”