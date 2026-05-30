Fair rolls lead to fair polls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

“Fair rolls lead to fair polls. That’s the moment today and India is in it,” CEC Gyanesh Kumar said. (File Photo)

Days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was constitutional, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday said “fair rolls lead to fair polls”.

In what was his first public remarks since the apex court pronounced its judgment on Wednesday, Kumar underlined the importance of “fair” electoral rolls. He was addressing a conference of legal counsels representing the ECI, at the EC’s India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in Dwarka.

“Fair rolls lead to fair polls. That’s the moment today and India is in it,” Kumar said.

The conference began on Saturday with demonstrations and briefings by EC officials on “electoral roll management, SIR, and polling and counting procedures, showcasing the transparency, accuracy, and safeguards that uphold the integrity of India’s electoral process,” the EC said in a post on X. Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressed the legal counsels.